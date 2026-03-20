US plans occupying Iran's Kharg Island: almost all energy exports situated here

20 March 2026 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Trump administration is considering plans for an occupation or blockade of Iran's Kharg Island, Axios reported on Friday, AzerNEWS reports.

The island is crucial to Iran's energy trade, with up to 90% of the country's energy exports passing through the island's terminal.

According to the report, the US aims to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for oil from the Persian Gulf.

A source said that the US military needs "about a month to weaken the Iranians more with strikes" before a potential occupation of the island, as Kharg is within reach of the Iranian mainland, which would put US assets in danger. An unnamed US official said the administration is also considering sending more Marines to the Middle East, but has not made a decision on a possible coastal invasion.