Samsung ramps up investment in AI chip development
Samsung Electronics announced on Thursday plans to invest 110 trillion won (approximately $73.2 billion) in facilities and research and development this year, aiming to “secure leadership” in the emerging era of artificial intelligence semiconductors. Unveiling its new corporate strategy, the company stated that it seeks to become “the world’s only semiconductor firm capable of delivering a one-stop solution spanning memory, foundry, and advanced packaging”, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.
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