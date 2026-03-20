Italy turns to Azerbaijan as Qatar gas disruptions hit supply

20 March 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Italy is negotiating with a number of countries, including the United States, Azerbaijan and Algeria, to secure alternative gas supplies amid disruptions in exports from Qatar.

According to Italian Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, reported by Reuters and cited by AzerNEWS, recent attacks on Qatar’s gas infrastructure have severely impacted global energy markets.

He noted that damage to liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, including previously suspended infrastructure, has had a “devastating effect” on prices.

Despite the ongoing crisis, Italy, together with the European Union, has no plans to resume gas imports from Russia, reinforcing its push for diversification of energy sources.

Meanwhile, QatarEnergy estimates that the attacks have disrupted around 17% of its LNG export capacity, with potential annual losses of up to $20 billion and broader implications for energy supply security across Europe and Asia.