Azerbaijan Dance Sport Federation renamed at general meeting [PHOTOS]

19 March 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A general meeting of the Public Union "Azerbaijan Dance Sport Federation" has taken place in Baku, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The event began with the performance of the Azerbaijan National Anthem.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, extended his best wishes for success to the participants.

The federation's legal representative, Etibar Mammadov, delivered a report on the organization's activities.

This was followed by discussions on changing the name of the Public Union and approving a new version of its Charter, both of which were adopted by vote. From now on, the Public Union will be called the "Azerbaijan Dance Sport Federation."

Elections for the federation's leadership were then held. According to the voting results, Ali Hashimli was elected as the new president of the federation.

Etibar Mammadov and Eshgin Ismayilli were elected as vice-presidents, while Tatyana Chernova and Elena Vladimirovna were elected as members of the Board.

Khanoglan Meydanov was elected Chairman of the Audit Commission, and Sabina Huseynova and Lamiya Guliyeva were elected as its members.

The Azerbaijan Dance Sport Federation (AzDSF) works with both amateur and professional dancers, organizing national competitions and supporting athletes' participation in international events.

The federation became a full member of the World DanceSport Federation on March 25, 2008.

Headquartered in Baku, the AzDSF collaborates with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic structures to expand dancesport across the country. Its activities include hosting national championships, such as major competitions, in the capital.

In recent years, the federation has continued to strengthen its role in organizing high-level events and fostering international cooperation, while encouraging wider public engagement in dancesport.