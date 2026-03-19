Azerbaijan boosts natural gas output by 2.3% in early 2026

19 March 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan produced 8.187 billion cubic meters of natural gas in January–February 2026, marking a steady increase in energy output, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. The figures show that gas production rose by 182 million cubic meters, or...

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