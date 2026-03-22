UK farmers warn of rising food prices amid Middle East conflict

22 March 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has warned that food prices in the UK are set to rise as the conflict in the Middle East disrupts global supply chains.

As reported by AzerNEWS, NFU president Tom Bradshaw told the BBC that the cost of cucumbers and tomatoes could increase within six weeks, while prices for milk and other crops may climb over the next three to six months.

The surge is linked to Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has driven up fuel and fertiliser costs, both critical for food production. The strait, a vital global trade route, has been effectively closed for more than three weeks.

Bradshaw cautioned that the pressures “span the whole food supply chain” and urged the government to take the issue seriously. He warned the disruption could “turn the world supply upside down” and have a dramatic impact on UK households.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) echoed concerns, noting that shipping disruptions may affect availability and prices of goods, though retailers are working to minimise the impact.

Government ministers are expected to discuss the crisis at an emergency Cobra meeting next week, focusing on food costs, fuel prices, energy bills, and wider cost‑of‑living pressures.