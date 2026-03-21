Ukraine says Russian attacks leave two dead, thousands without power
Russian attacks on Ukraine killed two people in Zaporizhzhia and left most of the northern region of Chernihiv without power on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, AzerNEWS reports, citing Arab News.
Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said the morning attack on the city killed a man and a woman, and injured six others, including two children.
Meanwhile, in Chernihiv region, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said repair works were underway to fix damage after a drone strike on an energy facility. The region, which borders Russia and Belarus, had a pre-war population of nearly a million.
The regional capital, also called Chernihiv, was fully without power, the city administration there said.
Russia has conducted a bombardment campaign against Ukrainian energy facilities throughout the war, causing regular, hours-long blackouts across the country.
Chernihiv was badly hit by power outages over the winter as Russia carried out its biggest bombing campaign of the four-year war against Ukraine’s electricity grid.
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