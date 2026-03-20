Macron says ‘war in Iran will not deter France from supporting Ukraine’

20 March 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France would press ahead with its efforts to back Ukraine, speaking after the country’s navy intercepted an oil tanker sailing from Russia, AzerNEWS reports citing Arab News. “We are staying the course,” Macron said on X. “The war in Iran will not deter France from supporting Ukraine, where Russia’s war of aggression continues.”

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