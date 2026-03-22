Baku seeks long-term gains in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 framework [ANALYSIS]

22 March 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan’s deepening economic and strategic ties with Saudi Arabia mark a notable evolution in the South Caucasus country’s foreign policy and energy diplomacy, reflecting a broader pivot toward diversified partnerships beyond traditional markets.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, in 2025 Azerbaijan’s direct investments in Saudi Arabia reached $15.789 million, an increase of $13.8 million, or 7.8 times compared to 2024. Despite this sharp growth, the share of these investments in Azerbaijan’s total outward foreign direct investment (FDI) remained relatively modest at 0.6%, indicating that while engagement is accelerating, there is still significant room for expansion.

At the macro level, foreign direct investment into Azerbaijan’s economy exceeded $6.595 billion in 2025, marking a decline of $450.9 million (6.4%) year-on-year. In contrast, Azerbaijan’s outward FDI rose substantially to $2.528 billion, up by $765.4 million (43.4%) compared to 2024. This divergence suggests a gradual shift in Azerbaijan’s economic strategy from a traditionally capital-importing economy toward a more outward-looking investor, particularly in strategically aligned regions such as the Gulf.

A key milestone in bilateral investment cooperation was the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024 between State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and Hassana Investment Company. The agreement aims to explore joint investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and strengthen institutional collaboration. Beyond its formal scope, the MoU represents a strategic alignment between two sovereign investment entities seeking long-term, sustainable returns.

This partnership is particularly significant in the context of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 agenda, which is driving large-scale economic diversification and infrastructure development. For SOFAZ, participation in such a transformative framework offers access to high-growth sectors and reinforces its global portfolio diversification strategy.

The focus areas of cooperation, private equity, real estate, and infrastructure, are aligned with both countries’ long-term development priorities. Hassana, as the investment arm of General Social Insurance Organization, manages approximately $320 billion in assets and operates one of the world’s largest pension funds, with a diversified and sustainability-oriented investment approach. This positions it as a strategic partner capable of facilitating large-scale and long-term projects.

Beyond institutional cooperation, bilateral dialogue increasingly emphasizes joint investment mechanisms. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Riyadh Shahin Abdullayev highlighted the importance of translating political agreements into tangible economic outcomes. Proposals such as the establishment of a joint sovereign investment fund and the implementation of projects in third countries reflect a forward-looking approach that extends cooperation beyond bilateral frameworks.

This vision was further reinforced by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, who advocated for a joint investment platform targeting priority sectors in both economies. Such initiatives could enhance capital mobility, mitigate investment risks through shared expertise, and position both countries as co-investors in emerging markets.

Energy cooperation remains a cornerstone of Azerbaijan–Saudi relations, but its scope is rapidly expanding into renewable energy. Saudi company ACWA Power has already commissioned a 240 MW wind power plant in Azerbaijan’s Absheron and Khizi regions, marking a significant step in the country’s green energy transition. Furthermore, ACWA Power, SOCAR, and Masdar are jointly developing a 3.5 GW offshore wind project in the Caspian Sea - an initiative that could position Azerbaijan as a regional hub for renewable energy production and export.

At the same time, negotiations between SOCAR and Saudi Aramco to expand cooperation in the oil and gas sector indicate that traditional energy collaboration continues to evolve alongside the green transition, creating a dual-track partnership model.

Institutional dialogue has also gained momentum. During the 8th session of the Azerbaijan–Saudi Joint Commission held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih underscored the Kingdom’s interest in expanding trade and investment ties with Azerbaijan. He highlighted a wide range of priority sectors, including energy, tourism, education, healthcare, agriculture, and renewable energy where Saudi companies are prepared to invest.

Taken together, these developments suggest that Azerbaijan–Saudi relations are entering a more mature and multidimensional phase. While current investment volumes remain relatively limited, the institutional frameworks, political commitment, and alignment of strategic priorities, particularly in energy transition and economic diversification, indicate strong potential for sustained growth in bilateral and multilateral cooperation.