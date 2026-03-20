Nearly 85% of Poles oppose sending troops for US-led Iran war
Poles overwhelmingly oppose the idea of their country joining a potential US-led attack against Iran, according to a new survey published on Friday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Nearly 85% of respondents opposed sending Polish troops to the Middle East if Washington requested military support, TVP World reported, citing a poll commissioned by daily Rzeczpospolita.
Among those opposed, 61.4% expressed strong opposition, while 23.3% expressed moderately opposing views.
Only 11% supported the possibility of a deployment, and 4.4% remained undecided.
The survey indicated that opposition cuts across political lines, with voters from both conservative and centrist camps expressing similar views.
Right-wing respondents were only slightly more opposed than supporters of the ruling centrist coalition.
The poll was conducted by IBRiS on March 13-14 with a sample of 1,068 participants.
Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
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