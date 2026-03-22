Azerbaijan hosts FIFA series 2026 with revised schedule
The schedule and format of the upcoming “FIFA Series – 2026” international tournament in Azerbaijan have been changed.
As reported by AzerNEWS, the adjustment was made after the Oman national team was unable to travel to Azerbaijan due to military tensions in the Middle East.
Under the revised format agreed with FIFA, the tournament will now consist of two matches:
March 27 – Azerbaijan vs. Saint Lucia
March 30 – Azerbaijan vs. Sierra Leone
Both matches will be played at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium in Sumgayit and will kick off at 19:00 local time.
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