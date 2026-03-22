Iran faces over 500 hours of internet blackout

22 March 2026 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Internet services in Iran have been almost completely cut off for more than 500 hours, AzerNEWS reports, citing monitoring group NetBlocks.

The report states: “It has now been 528 hours, 23 days, since Iran’s internet was shut down.”

The blackout coincides with rising military tensions in the Middle East. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking several cities including Tehran.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale operation against Israel, while also targeting U.S. facilities in several regional countries, including Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.