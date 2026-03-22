Azerbaijan sees surge in electricity imports from Georgia, exports plunge year-on-year
According to data, the value of these imports amounted to $1,200. Compared to January 2025, electricity imports from Georgia increased significantly, by 14.49 thousand kWh, or 4.7 times in volume terms, and by $940, or 4.6 times in value.
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