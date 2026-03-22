Iran-EU diplomats discuss regional escalation and humanitarian impact

22 March 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

The ongoing U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory airstrikes on neighboring countries are threatening regional stability and global security, AzerNEWS reports, according to discussions between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The two officials held a telephone conversation addressing both the security implications and the humanitarian consequences of the war.

The conflict erupted on February 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking several cities. Iran responded by firing missiles into Israeli territory and targeting U.S. bases in Gulf states. Several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace amid the escalation.

That same day, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the attacks carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces, marking a dramatic turning point in the crisis.