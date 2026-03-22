BTS returns to stage in Seoul after military service hiatus

22 March 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

On Saturday, Seoul’s city center turned purple as landmarks, billboards, and even drone lights over the Han River celebrated the long‑awaited return of BTS, AzerNEWS reports.

Fans from around the world gathered at Gwanghwamun Square, where the seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J‑Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, appeared before the medieval palace gate to greet their “Army” after more than three years away due to mandatory military service.

“We are back,” RM declared, as the group launched into their new album Arirang, blending modern pop with Korea’s iconic folk song. The performance opened with “Body to Body” and was followed by fan‑favorites including “Butter,” “MIC Drop,” “Dynamite,” and “Mikrokosmos.”

The spectacle drew thousands, many dressed in BTS’s signature purple, waving light sticks and chanting the members’ names. Fans described the comeback as emotional, with one noting: “BTS never disappoints us.”

The event underscored the band’s global reach, with international fans flying in to witness the historic return.