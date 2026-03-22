Heydar Aliyev Airport secures top honor at World Airport Awards 2026

22 March 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has once again confirmed its status as a leading aviation hub in the region, winning the prestigious “Best Airport in Central Asia and the CIS” title at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the airport’s press service, the award was presented on March 18 in London during an official ceremony held as part of the Passenger Terminal Expo World.

The World Airport Awards are widely regarded as among the most prestigious accolades in the aviation industry. They are based on the world’s largest annual independent passenger satisfaction survey, conducted across more than 565 airports since 1999. The survey gathers feedback from thousands of travelers worldwide, with results compiled independently and free from airport influence.

The evaluation covers all key stages of the passenger journey, including check-in, security and passport control, transit areas, retail and service facilities, as well as boarding processes and overall infrastructure.

The airport’s continued recognition highlights its consistently high service standards, ongoing development strategy, and strengthening position as a regional aviation hub. With its modern infrastructure, passenger-centric approach, and adoption of innovative technologies, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to enhance its role as a key gateway in the region.