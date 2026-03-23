LeBron James sets NBA record for most games played

23 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

LeBron James has become the NBA’s all‑time leader in regular‑season appearances, playing his 1,612th game as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the Orlando Magic 105‑104 with a dramatic buzzer‑beater, AzerNEWS reports.

James, 41, surpassed Robert Parish’s 1997 record of 1,611 games, contributing 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. “It just kind of happened. It was not on the list of things I wanted to accomplish,” said the four‑time champion, reflecting on his career milestones.

The Lakers secured their ninth straight win, remaining third in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant passed Michael Jordan to move fifth on the NBA’s all‑time scoring list, reaching 32,294 points after a 27‑point performance for the Houston Rockets in their 123‑122 win over the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander scored 40 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s fiery 132‑111 victory over the Washington Wizards, a game that saw four players ejected following a mass brawl. The Thunder remain top of the Western Conference.