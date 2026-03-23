Renewables on rise: How EBRD financing drives Azerbaijan’s low-carbon transition

23 March 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan’s growing influence on the international stage has enabled it to cultivate successful partnerships with global organizations and international financial institutions. Among these, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has played a critical role in implementing projects aligned with both global standards and Azerbaijan’s domestic development priorities.

The EBRD, which aims to promote the transition to open market-oriented economies and strengthen private enterprise, focuses in Azerbaijan on developing the non-oil sector, enhancing local financial institutions, and supporting investments in the green economy. Since Azerbaijan became a member of the bank in 1992, the EBRD has supported 202 projects in the country. As of February 2026, its project portfolio in Azerbaijan amounts to €898 million, encompassing 36 active projects. The EBRD’s participation in these projects stands at 1%, with operating assets valued at approximately €695 million, and the private sector accounting for 40% of the total portfolio.

Overall, the bank has invested €3.629 billion in Azerbaijan, of which €3.375 billion has been allocated to various development initiatives. This sustained engagement underscores the strategic role of multilateral finance in supporting Azerbaijan’s long-term economic resilience.

A central pillar of EBRD-Azerbaijan cooperation is the development of renewable energy. The bank has financed over 1.2 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in the country, including landmark projects such as the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant, the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, and major solar parks in Bilasuvar and Neftchala. These initiatives are expected to generate approximately 3 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, reducing carbon emissions by over 1.4 million tons.

In December 2025, the EBRD approved the Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF) in Azerbaijan, a five-year initiative worth $100 million (€85.6 million). GEFF is designed to support energy efficiency, renewable energy, resource optimization, and climate sustainability projects through selected local financial institutions. As a pilot program, it introduces innovative “green financing” mechanisms, fostering Azerbaijan’s transition to sustainable development.

The EBRD also collaborates with the Ministry of Energy on renewable energy auction procedures and the implementation of regulatory frameworks for clean metering systems for small-scale renewable energy projects. These efforts, formalized through presidential decrees and Letters of Intent, enhance the legal and operational environment for renewable energy, attract investment, and strengthen market confidence.

Additionally, the report “Low Carbon Hydrogen Economy Market Study for Azerbaijan,” prepared by Advisian with EBRD support, highlights Azerbaijan’s potential in green hydrogen production. The study confirms economic viability and identifies export opportunities to regional energy markets, including the European Union. With abundant renewable energy potential and natural gas reserves, Azerbaijan is positioned to compete effectively in low-carbon hydrogen production, offering both domestic and export-oriented growth prospects.

While green energy remains a priority, EBRD projects in Azerbaijan extend to water management, urban development, and transportation. Initiatives in Baku and regional centers like Ganja, such as water supply and sewerage reconstruction, solid waste management, and street lighting improvements, demonstrate a holistic approach to urban and regional development. These projects not only enhance infrastructure but also contribute to balanced regional growth and social well-being.

In the financial sector, the EBRD continues to strengthen local banking by providing credit lines to support small and medium-sized enterprises, women’s entrepreneurship, and sustainable development projects. A notable milestone occurred in October 2025, when the EBRD issued bonds in Azerbaijani manat through a public offering for the first time. This one-year, 50 million manat issuance, based on the AZIR interbank reference rate, was oversubscribed by investors, signaling strong confidence in the domestic capital market.

This development represent an important step toward financial market deepening, offering a foundation for more complex financial instruments, diversifying investment opportunities, and fostering local market resilience.

The EBRD-Azerbaijan partnership exemplifies the strategic use of multilateral financing to drive economic diversification, sustainable development, and green energy transition. By combining infrastructure modernization, regulatory improvements, as well as innovative financial instruments, these collaborative efforts address immediate development needs and position Azerbaijan as a regional leader in renewable energy and sustainable economic growth. The partnership illustrates how international finance, aligned with national priorities, can serve as a catalyst for long-term development and investment confidence.

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