President Ilham Aliyev makes Novruz holiday post on social media accounts

20 March 2026 21:33 (UTC+04:00)

According to AzerNEWS , the post reads: “Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday and wish each of you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors.”

A post marking the Novruz holiday has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

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