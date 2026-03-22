Azerbaijan shines at International Judo Tournament in Germany
The Thuringia Cup in Bad Blankenburg, Germany has concluded, marking the 32nd edition of the traditional international judo tournament.
As reported by AzerNEWS, the Azerbaijani girls’ youth team delivered a strong performance, winning 1 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals.
Medal winners for Azerbaijan
Gold: Sunay Salamova (40 kg)
Silver: Zahra Guliyeva (40 kg)
Bronze: Parvin Sevxanli (44 kg), Konul Eyvazli (48 kg), Masuma Mammadli (70 kg), Zemfira Aliyeva (+70 kg)
In total, 243 judokas competed in the U-18 category, making the Azerbaijani team’s achievement especially notable.
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