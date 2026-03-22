Azerbaijan shines at International Judo Tournament in Germany

22 March 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

In total, 243 judokas competed in the U-18 category, making the Azerbaijani team’s achievement especially notable.

As reported by AzerNEWS , the Azerbaijani girls’ youth team delivered a strong performance, winning 1 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

The Thuringia Cup in Bad Blankenburg, Germany has concluded, marking the 32nd edition of the traditional international judo tournament.

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