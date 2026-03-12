Azerbaijan’s GDP rises slightly in early 2026, non-oil sector shows growth

12 March 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

In the first two months of 2026, Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached AZN 18.473 billion, marking a modest 0.3% increase compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. The statistics reveal a divergence between sectors: value added in the oil and gas industry decreased by...

