Reports claim Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei hospitalized after airstrikes

11 March 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Reports circulating on social media and among Iranian opposition figures claim that Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been hospitalized in Tehran following injuries sustained during recent airstrikes, AzerNEWS reports.

According to former Iranian news anchor Ehsan Karami, Mojtaba Khamenei has been admitted to Sinai Hospital in Tehran and is currently on a ventilator.

Karami alleged that Mojtaba Khamenei was seriously injured in the airstrikes that reportedly killed his father, Ali Khamenei, on February 28. He further claimed that Mojtaba remains in a coma and is unaware of the outbreak of the ongoing war or the deaths of family members in the bombardment.

Iran’s state television has not confirmed the hospitalization but recently referred to Mojtaba Khamenei as a “Jaanbaz of Ramadan,” a term commonly used in Iran to describe a wounded war veteran, confirming his injury.

In its coverage, state media also highlighted Mojtaba Khamenei’s background, stating that he has completed specialized courses in psychology and psychoanalysis and possesses knowledge in modern technologies, military sciences, security affairs, political principles, and state administration.

No official statement has been issued by Iranian authorities confirming Karami’s claims, and independent verification of the reports remains unavailable.