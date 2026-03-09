President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan
On March 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
President Ilham Aliyev condemned the rocket attack targeting the territory of Türkiye and expressed support for the brotherly Turkish people.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the phone call and for his position.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!