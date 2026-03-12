Solar energy powers telecom future as Aztelekom launches new infrastructure project [PHOTO]

12 March 2026 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Aztelekom, a telecommunications company operating under AZCON Holding, has launched a new phase in strengthening the resilience of its telecom infrastructure by expanding the use of renewable energy solutions.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the company, solar energy systems have been installed for the first time at GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Optical Line Terminal (OLT) stations located in the villages of Qarasaqqal and Mollakənd in the Kurdəmir District. The initiative introduces an alternative power supply to support critical telecommunications infrastructure.

As part of the project, 5 kW solar energy systems were installed at both OLT stations.

In Qarasaqqal village, the existing OLT station is now powered by solar panels integrated with two groups of 12V/100A AGM batteries, ensuring reliable backup energy.

Meanwhile, in Mollakənd village, a 5 kW solar power system equipped with four 48V/50A lithium batteries has been deployed and put into operation. Planning, construction, and commissioning of both installations have been fully completed.

The newly implemented systems are designed to strengthen energy supply stability, reduce the risk of service disruption during external power outages, and ensure the continuous operation of the GPON network.

In addition to improving operational resilience, the adoption of renewable energy solutions is expected to optimize operating costs and reduce carbon emissions.

Aztelekom plans to gradually expand the use of renewable energy sources across other regions throughout 2026, further enhancing the sustainability and reliability of Azerbaijan’s telecommunications infrastructure.