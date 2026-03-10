ANAMA neutralizes 743 unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan’s liberated areas

10 March 2026 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s demining teams discovered and neutralized 15 tanks, eight anti-personnel mines, and 743 pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the country’s liberated territories between March 2 and March 9, AzerNEWS informs, citing the weekly report from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The report noted that outlines the progress of ongoing humanitarian demining operations aimed at making the formerly occupied areas safe for reconstruction and the return of displaced residents.

According to the agency, a total of 1,191.2 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other explosive remnants of war during the reporting period.

The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA in coordination with several state institutions, including the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service. Four private companies also participated in the clearance activities.

The operations covered a wide range of districts across the liberated territories, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.