EU Council President Antonio Costa arrives in Baku, highlights Azerbaijan as key partner [PHOTOS]

11 March 2026 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

António Costa, President of the European Council, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on an official visit on March 11, AzerNEWS reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of the European Council at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.

President of the European Council António Costa was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

Costa announced his arrival in a post on the social media platform X, stating that he looks forward to meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

In Baku 🇦🇿 today, looking forward to meeting @presidentaz Ilham Aliyev.



Azerbaijan is a key partner for the EU.



Over the past year, we have re-energised our relationship.



We are committed to further deepening our relationship on security, energy, digital and transport.



We… pic.twitter.com/tm2Zjwe1xE — António Costa (@eucopresident) March 11, 2026

According to Costa, both sides are interested in expanding cooperation in several strategic areas, including security, energy, digital technologies, and transport.

“We are committed to further deepening relations in the fields of security, energy, digital and transport. We will also discuss recent developments against the backdrop of the rapidly changing geopolitical situation,” Costa added.

Energy cooperation remains one of the central pillars of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. Speaking at the 12th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku on March 3, Dan Jorgensen highlighted the growing importance of Azerbaijani gas for Europe.

According to Jorgensen, gas supplies from Azerbaijan are extremely important for Europe at a time when the EU is reducing its dependence on Russian gas.

Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen also noted the strategic role of regional transport routes, stating that the Middle Corridor could significantly expand trade and cooperation in the South Caucasus by connecting Azerbaijan and Armenia with each other and with European markets.