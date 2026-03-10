Wind Tuesday: Symbol of renewal and awakening

10 March 2026 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

As March begins, Azerbaijan enters a time of eager anticipation, awaiting the arrival of spring, the rebirth of nature, and the beloved celebration of Novruz feast, AzerNEWS reports.

This ancient holiday, rooted deep in history, symbolizes the awakening of the earth, the beginning of new life, and hope for a brighter future.

Novruz is not confined to a single day. For the Azerbaijani people, it is a month-long journey filled with traditions and rituals. Each Tuesday leading up to Novruz carries special meaning, dedicated to the awakening of one of the four natural elements: water, fire, wind, and earth.

Today marks Yel Çərşənbəsi (Wind Tuesday), also known among the people as "Külək oyadan çərşənbə" (the Tuesday that awakens the wind). It is the third of the four sacred Tuesdays.

Folklore teaches that the wind is not merely a physical phenomenon but a mythological force that stirs nature to life. It awakens the soil, spreads warmth, and heralds the arrival of spring.

Traditions on this day are rich and symbolic. Families light bonfires, believing that leaping over the flames cleanses them of misfortune and prepares them for renewal.

Homes are aired out, carpets and bedding are shaken in the wind, and women sew new clothes for children. The festive table is adorned with südlü plov (milk pilaf), bulgur pilaf, dried fruits, nuts, and sweets made from grains. A sprouted samani (wheatgrass) is tied with a red ribbon, representing life and energy.

Legends speak of Yel Baba, the Father of Winds, who guides lost travelers by sending them a ball of thread unraveling with his breath.