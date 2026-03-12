WHO Chief says health cooperation can bridge global divisions

12 March 2026 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Global health cooperation remains one of the few areas where countries can overcome political and ideological differences, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, during the opening of the 13th Global Baku Forum.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking at the forum’s opening ceremony under the theme “Bridging Divides in a Fragmented World,” Ghebreyesus stressed that health should serve as a platform for international cooperation.

“In a fragmented world filled with conflict, health is one of the few areas where countries can and must come together to find joint solutions to shared threats, regardless of ideological differences,” he emphasized.

The WHO chief noted that the organization was established nearly 78 years ago precisely to enable such cooperation among nations.

According to him, member states continue to work together within the WHO framework, and last year they adopted the WHO Pandemic Agreement, a major step toward strengthening global preparedness.

“Once ratified, this agreement will become a landmark instrument of international law to protect the world from future pandemics,” Ghebreyesus added.

He said that health lies at the intersection of security, development, justice, and trust, creating a unique opportunity to overcome divisions.

“Health goes beyond borders, ideologies, economic systems, ethnicity, religions, and other differences,” he said.