Azerbaijani parliamentarians hold meetings in Riga with Latvian officials [PHOTOS]
Under the instructions of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sahiba Gafarova, representatives of the Azerbaijan–Latvia Interparliamentary Working Group are holding meetings in Riga.
AzerNEWS reports that the delegation includes Sevil Mikayilova, Vice-President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and member of the National Assembly, Kamran Bayramov, head of the working group, and Fazil Mustafa, a member of the group and deputy.
On March 9, Azerbaijani parliamentarians met with Latvia’s Minister of Agriculture, Armands Krauze.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the potential for cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector.
