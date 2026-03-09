Azernews.Az

Rising jet fuel prices to push Pakistan airfares up by 20-30%

9 March 2026 20:55 (UTC+04:00)
The ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, and Israel has driven up global petroleum prices, with a direct impact on aviation fuel costs and airfare expected to go up in the coming days, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

