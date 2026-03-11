Macrohard AI agent project by xAI reportedly stalled

11 March 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

xAI Corp., the artificial intelligence company founded by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is reportedly facing challenges with its AI agent project Macrohard, following recent leadership changes and a pause in a major data center project involving 600 contractors, according to Business Insider, which cited sources familiar with the situation, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The report highlights that Macrohard has experienced multiple leadership changes, with two executives leaving the company in February. The project has also struggled with scaling up, and several engineers previously associated with Macrohard on LinkedIn have either left xAI or transferred to other teams.

These setbacks come amid heightened competition in the AI agent space. Meanwhile, Musk’s other company, Tesla Inc., is reportedly developing its own AI agent, Digital Optimus, designed for autonomous software interaction, code generation, and real-time decision-making. Industry analysts suggest that Tesla’s AI efforts could eventually overlap with xAI’s ambitions, raising questions about resource allocation and strategic focus across Musk’s ventures.

Some experts also note that Macrohard’s difficulties may reflect broader challenges in building large-scale AI agents, including retaining top talent, ensuring reliable infrastructure, and balancing ambitious product timelines with technical realities. If these issues persist, Macrohard could lag behind emerging competitors, while Tesla’s Digital Optimus might gain an early lead in practical AI deployment.