Azerbaijan to destroy expired ammunition at military training grounds
Azerbaijan will carry out the destruction of expired and unserviceable ammunition in several locations between March 10 and 13, AzerNEWS reports.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the disposal process will take place at a training ground near the settlement of Pirəkəşkül, as well as at a training center located in the Ağdərə District.
The ministry said the munitions, which have exceeded their service life and are no longer suitable for use, will be destroyed in accordance with established safety regulations.
Authorities also warned that explosions may be heard during the process but emphasized that there is no cause for concern.
“We call on the public not to panic due to the sounds of explosions and inform citizens that there is no reason for alarm,” the statement said.
