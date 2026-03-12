Turkic organisations sign landmark agreement to promote shared heritage worldwide [PHOTOS]

12 March 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

On March 11, 2026, the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Mrs. Aktoty Raimkulova, visited the headquarters of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) and held a meeting with the Secretary General of TURKPA, Mr. Ramil Hasan.

During the meeting, the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova, informed about the initiatives implemented by the Foundation and emphasized that the shared values of the Turkic peoples serve as a spiritual cornerstone. She noted that the main objective of the Foundation is not only to preserve this ancient heritage but also to promote it with dignity on the international stage in line with modern challenges. The President of the Foundation also stressed that establishing close cooperation with TURKPA will contribute to strengthening the legal framework of the common cultural heritage and further deepening the unity of the Turkic world.

During the meeting with the delegation, the Secretary General of TURKPA, Mr. Ramil Hasan, informed about the preparations for observing the constitutional referendum to be held in Kazakhstan on March 15, 2026 and emphasized the significance of the reforms being carried out for the Turkic world. Highlighting the role of the organization in the legislative sphere, the Secretary General expressed readiness to cooperate with the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation within the framework of the permanent commissions, particularly in the preparation of model laws on the protection of cultural heritage and in supporting future joint initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding aimed at implementing joint initiatives to strengthen cultural and political ties among the Turkic states, as well as promoting the Turkic cultural and political heritage at the regional and international levels.