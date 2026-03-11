Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 11 2026

EIA forecasts rise in OPEC+ oil production through 2027

11 March 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)
EIA forecasts rise in OPEC+ oil production through 2027
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons by OPEC+ countries is expected to increase in the coming years, according to a new forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). AzerNEWS reports that the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook for March projects OPEC+ production to reach 43.91 million barrels per day in 2026, rising further to an average of...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more