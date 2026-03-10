New Zealand hit by freight delays amid Iran conflict

10 March 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

New Zealanders are facing significantly higher freight costs and long delivery delays as the conflict in the Middle East disrupts global supply chains, a freight company warned on Monday, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Local road transport operators have raised fuel surcharges by more than 30%, while international shipping companies have introduced “war-risk surcharges” of up to 50% on marine transit insurance, according to Auckland-based freight firm Rocket Freight.

“Almost every product that reaches store shelves will be affected,” said Lisa Coleman, the company’s director, in comments reported by Radio New Zealand.

Many cargo vessels are now rerouting around southern Africa to avoid the Middle East, significantly extending delivery routes. According to RNZ, this detour can add up to 40 days to shipping times while also increasing fuel consumption and operational costs.

The situation has also contributed to a surge in global oil prices. Brent crude has risen by around 18%, reaching approximately 110 U.S. dollars per barrel, increasing concerns about rising fuel prices in New Zealand. Over the weekend, many drivers queued at petrol stations to fill their tanks before prices rise further.

Meanwhile, airlines are beginning to feel the pressure as well. Air Chathams Chief Executive Duane Emeny said the airline expects about 140,000 NZ dollars (around 82,000 U.S. dollars) in additional fuel costs each month. He warned that some flights may have to be reduced, while larger airlines are reportedly considering similar measures to manage rising operational expenses.

Experts say the disruption highlights how vulnerable global trade remains to geopolitical tensions, with even distant countries like New Zealand feeling the impact through higher prices, slower deliveries, and pressure on transportation networks.