Erdoğan calls on all muslims, warns of devastation in Middle East [VIDEO]

11 March 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the AK Party group meeting, delivering a forceful message on the ongoing war in the Middle East, particularly concerning the US, Israel, and Iran. Erdoğan urged an immediate halt to the conflict, saying, “We are continuing our efforts to silence the weapons”, AzerNEWS reports.

Highlighting the humanitarian toll, Erdoğan recalled that 175 female students were killed in Iran on the first day of attacks, adding, “Some high-ranking Iranian figures, including Khamenei, were assassinated. Iran's infrastructure has suffered serious damage. The Iranian people are now struggling to survive every day. These developments are causing great devastation both geographically and economically.”

The President also commemorated the 105th anniversary of Türkiye’s National Anthem, describing it as the most eloquent symbol of the nation’s shared values and freedom. “These are the fundamental values that led the national struggle to victory, laid the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye, and formed the essence of the Turkish nation: the call to prayer, the Quran, martyrdom, the flag, and freedom,” Erdoğan said.

Emphasizing unity and inclusivity, Erdoğan stressed Türkiye’s stance on regional conflicts: “We have never looked at the people of our region, including our brotherly Iranian people, as ‘this one is Shia, this one is Sunni, this one is Turk, this one is Kurd,’ and we never will. For us, there is only humanity. We stand by anyone who is wronged or suffering. We reject discrimination based on race, sect, religion, language, or origin.”

Erdoğan extended a call to all Muslims, declaring: “We do not have a religion like ‘Sunnism or Shiism.’ We have only one religion, and that is Islam. Hz. Ali is ours, Hz. Omar is ours, our mother Hz. Aisha is ours, and our mother Hz. Zeynep is ours.”

He warned that the attacks on Iran are having broader regional and global consequences, particularly by driving up oil prices, saying, “Already, not just the countries involved in the conflict, but the entire world is preparing to pay the price.”