Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 10 2026

Electricity networks in Khojali settlements to be fully rebuilt

10 March 2026 15:10 (UTC+04:00)
Electricity networks in Khojali settlements to be fully rebuilt
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Work has begun to improve electricity supply in several settlements of the Khojali District, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Procurement Unified Internet Portal.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more