Expo 2025: Azerbaijani Pavilion wins Architectural Design Award

11 March 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Pavilion at the Expo 2025 Osaka World Expo has won another prestigious award, AzerNEWS reports.

The national pavilion, created last year in the city of Osaka, Japan with the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Center, received "The Real Estate & Architecture Award" in "Architectural Design" category.

This international award for architectural and real estate projects was established in Germany by a group of experts from various countries. The main purpose of the award is to promote outstanding design, architectural works, and real estate projects.

During the evaluation of the Azerbaijan Pavilion, several criteria were considered, including the architectural concept of the project, the quality of the design, innovation and originality, as well as sustainability.

Previously, the Azerbaijan Pavilion at Expo 2025 had also been named a winner of the "German Design Award" in the "Excellent Architecture / Fair and Exhibition" category.

Since 2000, Azerbaijan has successfully participated in World Expos and received various awards among national pavilions. The country was also successfully represented in Osaka, where the national pavilion became one of the most prominent and frequently visited.

The concept of the Azerbaijan Pavilion at Expo 2025, themed "Seven Bridges for Sustainability," was inspired by the poem "Seven Beauties" by the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

Operating from April 13 to October 13, the pavilion welcomed more than 2 million visitors during Expo 2025.