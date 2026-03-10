Azerbaijan safely evacuates citizens from UAE via Oman

10 March 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Another evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens stranded in the United Arab Emirates has been carried out following instructions from President Ilham Aliyev, amid the ongoing war situation in the Middle East.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani citizens who had remained in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were safely evacuated and transported back to Azerbaijan.

Over the past several days, Azerbaijan’s embassy in the UAE and the Consulate General in Dubai compiled a list of citizens wishing to return home through coordinated efforts.

The evacuees were then transported by special buses arranged by the diplomatic missions to the airport in Oman, with additional coordination from Azerbaijan’s embassy there. From Oman, they were flown to Azerbaijan on a special flight operated by Azerbaijan Airlines.

A total of 195 Azerbaijani citizens, one Turkish citizen, and two foreign nationals holding residence permits in Azerbaijan were repatriated on the flight.

Officials noted that the situation in the region continues to be closely monitored, and ensuring the safety of Azerbaijani citizens remains a top priority.