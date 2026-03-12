Culture Minister leads discussions on theater growth and int'l partnership [PHOTOS]

12 March 2026 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan celebrated the 153rd anniversary of its professional national theater on March 10, a date observed for the past 13 years as National Theater Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The event highlighted the country's rich theatrical tradition and the ongoing efforts to develop the arts.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, met with theater professionals from Azerbaijan, representatives from Turkiye and Uzbekistan, and leaders of major cultural organizations to discuss the development of theater and opportunities for international cultural cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Tamer Karadagli, Director General of State Theaters of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism; Haji Ismayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers' Union and People's Artist of Azerbaijan; Jahangir Novruzov, Professor at the State Conservatory of Çukurova University in Adana and People's Artist of Azerbaijan; Ayşegül İşsever, Chief Artistic Director of Istanbul Municipality Theaters; Melahat Kalyoncu, Actress at Istanbul Municipality Theaters and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan; Ilham Asgarov, Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater and Honored Cultural Worker; and Samir Jafarov, People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

The Culture Minister congratulated those present on National Theater Day, which holds a special place in Azerbaijan's cultural calendar, and spoke about the development of theater in the country. It was noted that the 153-year-old professional Azerbaijani theater has contributed, at various stages of history, to the formation of the artistic environment in the region. The Minister emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev pays great attention to and supports the development of theater, as well as other areas of culture.

During the discussion, opinions were exchanged on expanding cultural cooperation in the Turkic world, organizing mutual tours for theater companies, holding joint festivals and competitions, and sharing professional experience.

Azerbaijan National Theater Day is observed each year on March 10 to honor the founding of the country's first professional national theater.

The date goes back to March 10, 1873, when students at a school in Baku staged a performance of a comedy by Azerbaijani writer Mirza Fatali Akhundov. This event, organized by prominent figures of the time, is considered the beginning of modern professional theater in Azerbaijan and laid the foundations for its theatrical tradition.

Although performances reflecting folk traditions existed earlier, the staging of this play in 1873 is widely seen as the start of the Azerbaijani professional theater movement. A decree by the President of Azerbaijan in March 2013 officially designated March 10 as National Theater Day, and it has been celebrated in the country ever since.

The development of theater continued through different historical periods. During the early 20th century and after the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, state support helped formalize theater institutions and broaden their repertoire. Over the years, Azerbaijani theater has grown, including during the Soviet era and after Azerbaijan's independence, with laws and programs introduced to support theatrical art and cultural life.

Today National Theater Day is marked across Azerbaijan with special performances, exhibitions, and events that celebrate the history and ongoing contributions of theater.

The day is an opportunity for theater companies, actors, directors and audiences to reflect on the art form's role in society.