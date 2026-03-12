China's BYD enters Formula 1

12 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese company BYD, the world’s largest carmaker, is exploring the possibility of entering prestigious international racing series, including Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship (WEC), AzerNEWS reports.

According to industry sources, BYD is considering multiple paths into the global motorsport arena amid rapid sales growth outside China and the ongoing shift in racing toward hybrid and electric powertrains—an area where BYD has significant expertise in batteries and electric motors.

Potential avenues include competing in the WEC, with its centerpiece event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, or joining the elite world of Formula 1. BYD could either build its own racing team from scratch or acquire an existing outfit, strategies that have been used by other manufacturers entering top-tier motorsport.

However, sources cited by Bloomberg note that the enormous costs involved could be a major challenge. Developing a competitive F1 car and sustaining a season-long campaign can take years of planning and cost up to $500 million per season.

Despite the financial hurdles, Mohammed bin Sulayem, president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), has expressed strong support for BYD’s potential entry, calling it a logical step following Cadillac’s recent involvement in Formula 1. Motorsport analysts also suggest that BYD’s entry could accelerate the adoption of hybrid and electric technology in racing, opening new opportunities for sustainable innovation in one of the world’s most technologically advanced sports.