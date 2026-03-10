President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to Constitution of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

10 March 2026 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Changes to the Constitution of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been approved, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

Thus, new articles have been added to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic regarding the powers of the Supreme Assembly and the Nakhchivan Cabinet of Ministers. According to the law, the provision on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic being an inalienable part of Azerbaijan, mentioned in Part III of Article 134 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, will also be reflected in the Preamble of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Article 3-1 has been added to the Constitution regarding the authorized representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:

I. The authorized representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is an executive body that performs the duties determined by the President of Azerbaijan in the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

II. The authorized representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is headed by the authorized representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, who is appointed and dismissed by the President of Azerbaijan and directly subordinate to the President of Azerbaijan.

III. The authorized representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic exercises the powers determined by the President of Azerbaijan.