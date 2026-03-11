SOCAR President: US companies among first partners in Azerbaijan’s major oil, gas projects

11 March 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference held in Washington focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, expanding economic cooperation, and boosting bilateral trade relations, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

According to a statement from the company, the conference featured an opening session titled “Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Strategic Cooperation.”

Speaking at the session, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf emphasized that more than three decades of successful energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States have made a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan’s energy sector. He noted that U.S. companies were among the first partners involved in Azerbaijan’s major oil and gas projects, adding that the foundation of this cooperation was laid with the signing of the “Contract of the Century.”

Najaf said that cooperation between SOCAR and U.S. companies has expanded over the years across multiple areas of the energy sector. In addition to exploration and production, the partnership now includes engineering, digital technologies, and sustainability initiatives.

He also highlighted the growing importance of data centers, noting that demand has increased alongside the expanding use of artificial intelligence in business.

Najaf further stressed that Azerbaijan continues to provide reliable natural gas supplies to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor, playing an important role in strengthening Europe’s energy security.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s strategic geographic location, developed infrastructure, and long-standing experience in international cooperation have reinforced the country’s position as a regional energy hub and a key gateway to the Caspian region.

Addressing regional connectivity, Najaf noted that initiatives such as TRIPP create significant opportunities to promote trade and enhance regional integration, contributing to economic cooperation and long-term stability in the South Caucasus.

The conference also included several panel discussions on cooperation opportunities in the energy, technology, and finance sectors. SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev spoke during a panel session titled “Development of Energy Infrastructure and Capital Flows into the Future Energy Sector.”

Last month, the Strategic Partnership Charter between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States was signed. In this context, the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference is seen as an important platform for expanding business ties and identifying new investment opportunities between companies from both countries.