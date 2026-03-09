AZAL resumes direct Baku-Nakhchivan flights starting March 9

9 March 2026 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will resume direct flights between Baku and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic starting March 9, AzerNEWS reports, citing the company.

The airline confirmed the development to local media, noting that flights on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route will operate according to the following schedule on March 9, 2026:

Flight Departure from Baku Departure from Nakhchivan

J2 2251 / 2252 18:00 20:00

J2 2253 / 2254 19:00 21:00

J2 2255 / 2256 20:00 22:00

J2 2257 / 2258 21:00 23:00

Starting March 10, 2026, flights on the Baku–Nakhchivan route will continue to operate in normal mode, following the airline’s standard schedule.

AZAL said it continues to closely monitor the current situation and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of its flights. Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes to the flight schedule.