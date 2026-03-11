Iran women’s soccer player reverses decision on Australia asylum, opts to return home

11 March 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Several members of Iran’s women’s national football delegation sought asylum in Australia after leaving their government minders during a tournament visit, AzerNEWS reports, citing Reuters.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told parliament that two additional members of the delegation approached authorities for assistance on Tuesday evening after five players had already been granted asylum a day earlier. However, Burke said one of the two later reconsidered her decision after speaking with teammates and chose to return to Iran.

“In Australia, people are able to change their mind. People are able to travel,” Burke said. “We respect the context in which she has made that decision.”

Officials did not immediately identify the person who opted to return.

The remaining players who chose to stay in Australia have been moved to a secure location after one member contacted the Iranian embassy and disclosed their whereabouts, raising safety concerns.

Australian Federal Police assisted two members of the delegation, 21-year-old striker Mohaddeseh Zolfi and support staff member Zahra Soltan Moshkehkar, in separating from the rest of the team before boarding a domestic flight to Sydney.

Australian authorities also ensured that other members of the team were separated from Iranian minders at Sydney Airport before leaving the country and informed them of their options. Those who reached the airport ultimately chose to return to Iran.

“What we made sure of was that there was no rushing, there was no pressure. Everything was about ensuring the dignity of individuals to make their own choice,” Burke told reporters in Canberra.

Some players also asked Australian officials about the possibility of helping family members leave Iran, Burke said, noting that such options would only become possible if individuals first secure residency and if their relatives are able to depart Iran.

Safety concerns for the players intensified after Iranian state television reportedly labelled the team “wartime traitors” for refusing to sing the national anthem during a match in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup held in Australia earlier this month. The team’s tournament campaign coincided with escalating tensions following air strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to reports cited in the coverage. Protests also took place during the team’s stay in Australia. Members of the Iranian diaspora gathered outside the team’s hotel in Gold Coast and later at Sydney Airport, television footage showed.

Iranian authorities have since invited the remaining players to return home “with peace and confidence,” according to statements reported by Iranian media.