Trump’s tariff policy may trigger new trade blocs and global economic uncertainty

9 March 2026 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The global tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to take effect this week, a decision that could generate both short-term and long-term consequences for the global economy. At first glance, the move appears aimed at protecting domestic production and demonstrating political strength. Yet its implications are likely to be felt far beyond the United States.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!