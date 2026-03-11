France urges Europe to choose third path between US and China

11 March 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The world is entering a period of intensifying rivalry between the United States and China, and Europe must choose a third path to avoid being forced to align with one of the competing camps.

This view was expressed by Jean‑Noël Barrot, France’s foreign minister, during an interview with the television channel France 2, AzerNEWS reports.

Barrot said the emerging global order is increasingly defined by the strategic competition between two major powers. “The world that is taking shape is one of growing rivalry between two superpowers: the United States, the superpower of the 20th century, and China, the rising superpower,” the minister said.

According to him, this strategic competition could eventually lead to conflicts as geopolitical tensions deepen between the two global powers.

Against this backdrop, Barrot stressed that for France and its European partners the key challenge extends beyond the current crises unfolding in the Middle East. Instead, he suggested that Europe must focus on its long-term strategic positioning in an increasingly polarized world.

The French minister also emphasized the importance of Europe’s strategic autonomy. “Our vision of the world—and of ourselves—is a strong and independent France and Europe,” he said, underscoring the need for the continent to strengthen its political, economic and security capabilities.

Barrot’s remarks reflect a growing debate within Europe about how the continent should navigate the evolving global power balance while maintaining its independence in foreign and security policy.