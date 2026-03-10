More than 2,000 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

10 March 2026 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

The evacuation of foreign nationals and Azerbaijani citizens from Iran continues amid ongoing regional developments.

As reported by AzerNEWS, a total of 2,097 people were evacuated from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan between February 28 at 08:00 and March 10 at 10:00.

Among those evacuated were 620 Chinese citizens, 365 Azerbaijanis, 292 Russians, 174 citizens of Tajikistan, 137 Pakistanis, and 57 citizens of Oman.

Evacuees also included 44 Italians, 32 Indonesians, 29 Iranian citizens, 26 Spaniards, 18 Saudis, 17 Japanese, 16 French, 16 Germans, 13 Georgians, 12 Uzbeks, 12 Hungarians, and 12 Poles.

In addition, 11 citizens of Mexico; 10 each from Nigeria, Belarus, Bulgaria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo; nine from the United Kingdom; and eight each from Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Canada were evacuated.

Other nationals included six citizens each from the United Arab Emirates, Slovakia, Belgium, and Romania; five each from Serbia, Afghanistan, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Australia; and four each from Bahrain, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Türkiye, Kuwait, and Bangladesh.

Smaller groups included three citizens each from the Philippines, Qatar, Finland, and Croatia, and two citizens each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan, India, Sweden, the United States, Slovenia, and Cyprus.

Additionally, one citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, and Australia was evacuated.

The evacuation effort reflects Azerbaijan’s role as a transit point for the safe departure of foreign nationals from Iran.