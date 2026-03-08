Bulgarian FM thanks Azerbaijan for facilitating evacuation of its citizens from Iran

8 March 2026 19:31 (UTC+04:00)

On March 8, Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Nadezhda Neynsky held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The FMs exchanged views on the recent security situation in the region, including the drone attacks carried out by Iran on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Minister Nadezhda Neynsky condemned the attacks, expressing her concern over the situation, and stressing the importance of maintaining regional stability. She also thanked for facilitating the evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also discussed the current state and development prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria. They also exchanged views on energy security, regional connectivity, as well as collaboration within international organizations.