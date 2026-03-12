Nissan inks robotaxi partnership with Uber and Wayve

12 March 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced that it has reached an agreement to develop robotaxis in partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. and Wayve Technologies Ltd, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement, Nissan said, “The companies will begin preparations for a pilot deployment in Tokyo by late 2026, introducing the Nissan LEAF equipped with the Wayve AI Driver, which riders will be able to book through Uber.”

The plan is to launch the first joint service in Tokyo and eventually expand to more than ten major cities worldwide, including London.

This collaboration highlights the growing push by automakers and tech companies to bring autonomous vehicles into everyday urban life. By combining Nissan’s electric vehicle expertise, Wayve’s advanced AI driving technology, and Uber’s ride-hailing platform, the project aims to redefine urban mobility, reduce congestion, and make transportation more sustainable.

Experts note that if successful, such robotaxi networks could accelerate the adoption of autonomous EVs and transform the way cities manage traffic and public transport. Passengers might soon experience a future where hailing a self-driving car is as simple as ordering a coffee.